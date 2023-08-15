Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Grows By 11.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSCV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.