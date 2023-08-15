Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Decreases By 12.9%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 1,001,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,907.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $12.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

