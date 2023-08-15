Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Decreases By 12.9%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 1,001,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,907.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $12.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $13.16.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
