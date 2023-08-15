Short Interest in KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Drops By 11.8%

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 333,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KATITAS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KTITF remained flat at C$17.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. KATITAS has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.50.
KATITAS Company Profile
