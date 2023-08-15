Short Interest in KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Drops By 11.8%

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 333,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KATITAS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KTITF remained flat at C$17.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. KATITAS has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.50.

KATITAS Company Profile

KATITAS CO., Ltd. purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

