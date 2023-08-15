Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Grows By 21.2%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7 %

KMB stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.04. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

