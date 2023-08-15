Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Rises By 19.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.4 days.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KHTRF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.