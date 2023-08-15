Short Interest in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Increases By 23.3%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Knightscope in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Knightscope

Knightscope Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:KSCP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 1,032,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,648. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knightscope

In related news, insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Knightscope during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Knightscope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Knightscope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.