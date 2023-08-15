Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Drops By 12.2%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 526,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,248. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,139,000 after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,592,000 after purchasing an additional 110,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.