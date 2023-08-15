Short Interest in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Grows By 9.9%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 167,770,000 shares. Currently, 45.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 25,613,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,377,703. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.