Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Expands By 18.9%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,282,900 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 3,601,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 9,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

