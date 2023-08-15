Short Interest in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Declines By 21.5%

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 987,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of NABL stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. N-able has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in N-able by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in N-able by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 206,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in N-able by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,511,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NABL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

