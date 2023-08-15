Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Expands By 16.4%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,870.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Marilyn Romano purchased 982 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,984.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 794 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $29,870.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRIM

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. 26,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $260.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.43%.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.