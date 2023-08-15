Short Interest in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Decreases By 20.8%

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Oculis Price Performance
Oculis stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Oculis has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCS. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth about $4,838,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oculis during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oculis during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Oculis Company Profile
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
