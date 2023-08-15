Short Interest in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Expands By 21.7%

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepperLime Health Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEPL. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

