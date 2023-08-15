Short Interest in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rises By 18.5%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,073.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 720 ($9.13) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.