Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Declines By 30.0%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNFPP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.