Short Interest in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Grows By 15.0%

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,322 shares of company stock worth $10,050,908. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $145.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,768. PTC has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.46.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

