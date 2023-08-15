Short Interest in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Declines By 21.9%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on QMCO shares. Northland Securities lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $170,015.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 200,848 shares of company stock valued at $214,907 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Quantum by 3,297.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

