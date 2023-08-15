Short Interest in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rises By 18.2%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 41,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager purchased 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $100,009.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,081,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,857,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 311.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBCAA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 8,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,700. The stock has a market cap of $887.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

