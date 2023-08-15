Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expands By 17.4%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $54.80. 109,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,206. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 106.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sanmina by 48.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Sanmina by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sanmina by 872.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

