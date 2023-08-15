Short Interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Increases By 18.8%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 161,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,704. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.
