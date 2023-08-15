Short Interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Increases By 18.8%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 161,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,704. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

About Shift Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.

