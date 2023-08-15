Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Declines By 20.6%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 978,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNT. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

