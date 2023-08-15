Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Decreases By 19.7%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wilmar International Stock Down 1.8 %

WLMIY opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

