SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 20,000 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $429,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,041.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,376. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $827.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 11.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

