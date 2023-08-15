SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 882,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $33,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,844 shares of company stock valued at $916,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Up 0.8 %

SIBN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 105,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.55. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.