Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Laurentian

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Laurentian from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
