Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases 1,675 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

