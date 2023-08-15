SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Northland Securities

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $940.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $469,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

