SingularityNET Trading Down 1.8% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $251.93 million and approximately $34.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,227.44 or 1.00026735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002238 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21790493 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $37,782,540.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.