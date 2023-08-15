Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $5,710,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

