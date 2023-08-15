Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.39. 85,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 152,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.46. The company has a market cap of C$563.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

