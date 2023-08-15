Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Small Pharma Stock Performance
DMTTF remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,863. Small Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Small Pharma
