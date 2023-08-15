SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRU.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
