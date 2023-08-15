Sonen Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,636 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.78. 39,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,159. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

