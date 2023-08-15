Sonen Capital LLC Buys 926 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.9% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.44. 318,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $302.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.