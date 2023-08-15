Sonen Capital LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Nutanix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,140. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

