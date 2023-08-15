Sonen Capital LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 212,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

