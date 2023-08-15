Sonen Capital LLC Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

