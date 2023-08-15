Sonen Capital LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,325,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,460 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 162,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,602,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in F.N.B. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 275,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

