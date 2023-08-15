Sonen Capital LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 186.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,470 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,670,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,456,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,498 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 590,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,989. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.