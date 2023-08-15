Sonen Capital LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $83.59. 231,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,874. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.