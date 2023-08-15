Sonen Capital LLC Sells 422 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,643,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,598,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,859,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,760. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.44.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

