Souders Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

