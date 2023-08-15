Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

