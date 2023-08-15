Souders Financial Advisors Sells 43 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Shares of COST stock opened at $561.47 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.12 and its 200 day moving average is $512.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

