Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 45,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,029,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771,110.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,278. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

