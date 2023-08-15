SPC Financial Inc. Buys 325 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

