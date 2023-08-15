SPC Financial Inc. Has $674,000 Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.3596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.