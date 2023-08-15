SPC Financial Inc. Makes New $320,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

