SPC Financial Inc. Makes New $368,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
