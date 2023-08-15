SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 748 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

